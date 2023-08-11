Fatal OD wanted in attempted murder, child neglect case was found at Martinsburg-area inn

The body of the Hagerstown man who fatally overdosed while wanted for the attempted murder of his child's mother was found at a motel south of Martinsburg, W.Va., according to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's investigators said there "appeared to be no foul play leading" to Timothy Lee Ware's death, according to a release issued late Thursday.

Toxicology results were not immediately available, but the incident was being investigated as an overdose death.

Deputies and the Berkeley County Emergency Ambulance Authority responded to the Economy Inn at 1620 Winchester Ave. at 10:14 a.m. Tuesday for a report of an unattended death, the release states.

They found Ware on the floor by the bed and medical personnel pronounced him deceased, the release states. There were narcotics paraphernalia near and under Ware.

What was Ware wanted for?

Deputies used a biometric fingerprint scan to identify the man as Ware, who was wanted at the time for first-degree attempted murder in Hagerstown.

Hagerstown Police had issued a warrant for Ware, 53, of the 500 block of Virginia Avenue, for the hammer attack and shooting of his infant's mother last weekend in the city's West End. Other charges via the warrant included neglect of a minor, according to city police.

In addition to the attack on his child's mother, Ware had taken the infant from the home. The child was found a few hours later in Smithsburg with the help of the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Hagerstown Police have said.

Child Protective Services responded for the child.

The child is with family, Lt. Rebecca Fetchu, spokesperson for Hagerstown Police, emailed on Friday.

How did the case start?

Hagerstown Police responded to the first block of Devonshire Road in the city's West End at 3:57 a.m. last Saturday, Aug. 5, for someone attacked with a hammer. Police later determined she also had a gunshot wound.

The mother, whom police have not identified, was flown to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland in Baltimore.

She remained in stable but critical condition on Friday morning, Fetchu emailed.

That block of Devonshire is between one-way Washington Avenue and two-way West Washington Street.

