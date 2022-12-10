Fatal officer-involved shooting of armed driver on I-5 justified: DA investigation

A car crashed along northbound Interstate 5 on Thursday afternoon, May 26, 2022, where there was an officer-involved shooting. The shooting took place near the O'Brien rest area and shut down northbound I-5 for hours.

Police said Friday that the fatal shooting of an armed motorist in May by a California Highway Patrol officer on Interstate 5 north of Redding was lawful.

The review was released by Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett following an investigation into the shooting of Robert Earl Williams of Redding on May 26, 2022 by CHP Officer Nick Shelburne.

Williams, 24, died at the scene from gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen.

The account from law enforcement authorities said that Shelburne came upon a car that had crashed into a tree on the side of I-5 and the officer stopped to help the driver, who was identified as Williams.

"In response to the officer's attempted assistance, Williams armed himself with a .40 caliber pistol from the seat next to him," the DA's report said. After Williams reached to the passenger seat for the gun, Shelburne retreated from the car, Bridgett's report said. Williams then got out of the car, armed with the gun.

Investigators examine the site of a crash and officer-involved shooting beside northbound Interstate 5 on May 26, 2022.

Williams went on to ignore the officer's commands to put the weapon down and pointed the gun at Shelburne while continuing to approach the officer with his weapon drawn, even when told to stop, the report said.

Given the threat that Williams might shoot him and others who were nearby, Shelburne then shot Williams, the report said.

Portions of the encounter were recorded on the dashboard-mounted camera in the CHP officer's vehicle. The recording captured a total of 14 rounds over 42 seconds, Bridgett's report said.

Williams did not fire any shots during the encounter, according to the DA's report. The gun had been reported stolen in 2019.

The officer was "justified in using deadly force" due to "the imminent threat posed by Williams," Bridgett wrote, adding that her office would "take no further action" in the matter.

Michele Chandler covers criminal justice issues for the Redding Record Searchlight/USA Today Network. Follow her on Twitter at @MChandler_RS, call her at 530-338-7753 or email her at michele.chandler@redding.com. Please support our entire newsroom's commitment to public service journalism by subscribing today.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Fatal officer-involved shooting of armed driver on I-5 justified: DA