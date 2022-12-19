Fatal officer-involved shooting in McDowell County remains under investigation

Dec. 19—WELCH — A fatal officer-involved shooting in McDowell County over the weekend remains under investigation.

At approximately 6 p.m. Saturday, two deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call of an unwanted person with a firearm in the Three Forks area of McDowell County, according to Sheriff James "Boomer" Muncy.

Upon arrival deputies found the individual and the individual opened fire after making threats to law enforcement. The deputies returned fire and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

The identity of the individual hasn't been released.

The West Virginia State Police was asked to investigate, and the shooting is now under investigation.

The deputies are currently on paid leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

No other details regarding the investigation have been released at this time.

