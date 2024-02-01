Fatal overdose leads to drug trafficking suspect in Deltona, deputies say

Volusia County deputies say they’ve taken a drug dealer off the street, days after a woman’s death from an overdose led straight to him.

The investigation began early Monday morning after the 23-year-old woman was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Deputies say their investigation into the woman’s death quickly pointed them in the direction of a known drug dealer in DeLand, identified as 23-year-old Nathan LeBeau.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives with their Overdose Task Force arranged an undercover purchase from LeBeau, at which point he was arrested.

During their initial encounter with him, deputies say they found several pills on LeBeau that were identified as Oxycodone and tested positive for the presence of fentanyl.

According to the sheriff’s office, a search of the home LeBeau shared with his mother yielded what investigators described as “trafficking amounts” of fentanyl pills, in addition to alprazolam, psilocybin, and a pill crusher.

LeBeau was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, possession of fentanyl with intent to sell, use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony, possession of alprazolam and psilocybin with intent to sell, and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

LeBeau is being held in the Volusia County jail on a total of $90,500 bond.

