Fatal overdose in Montville leads to arrest in East Lyme

Feb. 24—EAST LYME — A former New London man was arrested Wednesday after police say he supplied the drugs linked to a fatal overdose in Montville.

Shane Ebersole, 52, with a last known address of 26 Pleasant St., New London, is charged with sale of narcotics and two counts possession of narcotics.

Ebersole, who was sentenced to 44 months in prison on narcotics-related charges in 2019, was on parole at the time of his arrest.

The arrest was the result of an investigation that started on Oct. 26, 2021, when Montville police responded to a home in Oakdale where an individual had been pronounced dead by responding paramedics.

The victim of the overdose was among a group of three people smoking crack over the prior day who had run out of drugs on the evening of Oct. 25, 2021. The three called and met up with Ebersole in the early morning on Oct. 26 in a dirt parking lot across from an East Lyme campground, according to the arrest warrant affidavit in the case.

Police said Ebersole sold a parcel with three small baggies that were supposed to contain cocaine. Sometime after the deal was made, police said Ebersole sent a text message to the victim reading, "My fault you got me one bag is dope." Dope is the street name for heroin and/or fentanyl.

The witnesses said they cooked two of the bags and, after smoking, reported feeling extremely high, "thinking that they finally got some good cocaine."

The overdose victim lay down on a basement floor about 1:30 a.m. and, according to witnesses, stopped breathing about 5:30 p.m. The two witnesses said they performed CPR until Montville EMS arrived.

Ebersole was taken into custody on Tuesday. He was held in lieu of a $250,000 bond.

Police said the arrest was the result of a joint investigation by Montville police, East Lyme police and state parole officers. Ebersole, with a long list of prior criminal convictions, is due to appear Thursday in New London Superior Court.

