Fatal overnight crash on I-40 shuts down interstate for hours

May 2—Part of Interstate 40 in the Albuquerque area has been closed for hours due to a fatal crash early Sunday morning.

Sgt. Tanner Tixier, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said officers were dispatched to westbound I-40 at San Mateo.

"Upon arrival they discovered that a passenger vehicle was traveling the wrong direction on the freeway and struck a semi-truck," Tixier said. "The wrong way driver was pronounced deceased on scene."

He said in a 4 a.m. news release that the freeway will remain closed while officers investigate. The state roads hotline was still advising drivers to seek an alternate route as of 9 a.m.

It was the second fatal crash on an interstate in the Albuquerque area involving a wrong-way driver in about 24 hours.

At about 2 a.m. on Saturday an off-duty officer with the Cuba Police Department suspected of driving drunk and the wrong way on Interstate 25 caused a head-on crash that killed two people and left another hospitalized, according to the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office.