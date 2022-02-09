Fatal Parksley crash on Route 13 under investigation, police say

A fatal Tuesday crash on Route 13 in Parksley is under investigation, according to Virginia State Police.

The crashed occurred at about 5:12 p.m. on Feb. 8, shutting down northbound and southbound lanes.

As of Tuesday evening, the Virginia Department of Transportation had detours in place to reroute traffic.

This report will be updated.

