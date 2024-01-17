Fatal pedestrian crash in Wrentham prompts road closure, police say

Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a crash on a Wrentham highway Tuesday evening.

Chief Bill McGrath says Route 1 was closed between Madison Street and Thurston Street while officers investigated a deadly pedestrian crash. The crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. in the area of 545 Washington Street and police say the passenger SUV that struck the victim stopped at the scene.

The victim’s identity is not being released at this time.

According to police, an investigation is underway into whether or not a second vehicle may have been involved.

Conditions were dark and visibility was minimal at the time of the crash. Chief McGrath says there was no crosswalk nearby.

The roadway has since reopened.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

