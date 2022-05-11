Fatal pedestrian victim identified as a Rockford resident

ROCKFORD — The 53-year-old woman killed Sunday night while walking in the 4900 block of Harrison Ave. has been identified as Julie Walberg of Rockford.

The Winnebago County Coroner's Office released her identity Tuesday and said an autopsy showed she died from injuries received in the crash.

Shortly before 10 p.m. police were called to the area of Harrison Ave. and Forest Hills Road on a report of a woman being struck by a vehicle. Officers arrived to find the woman lying in the roadway.

The driver of the vehicle, Efrain Dominguez Jr., 25, of Rockford, remained on scene and was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and aggravated DUI causing death.

He is being held in the Winnebago County Jail on $80,000 bond.

