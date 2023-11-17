Fatal Pensacola police officer-involved shooting in Cantonment ruled justified

The Office of the State Attorney will not pursue criminal charges against the Pensacola police officer who shot and killed a Cantonment man in June.

Office of the State Attorney spokesperson Greg Marcille told the News Journal that their investigation "is closed out," and they ruled the shooting was justified.

The PPD officer who fired the fatal shot was investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred at Ninth Avenue and Wright Street on June 28, and his investigation led him to a Cantonment home.

"He arrived at that address and was met outside by a male individual," PPD spokesperson Mike Wood told the News Journal in June. "Words were exchanged and a scuffle began. During that scuffle, shots were fired by the officer at the suspect, striking the suspect."

The suspect was pronounced dead on scene.

With all officer-involved shootings in the state, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates the incident and gives their findings to the local state attorney's office.

Although FDLE and the OSA's investigation is finished, PPD said they could not release the officer's name as an Internal Affairs investigation is still ongoing.

The PPD told the News Journal the officer remains employed with the department.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola Police Department shooting in Cantonment ruled justified