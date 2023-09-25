Fatal Phoenix shooting closes streets near 27th Avenue, Indian School

Phoenix police car

A central Phoenix intersection was closed after a man was found fatally shot on Sunday evening.

Just before 5 p.m., Phoenix police said officers responded to 27th Avenue and Indian School Road for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Police did not release the man's identity.

Police said detectives responded to assume the investigation and were determining what led up to the shooting.

The area was shut down and remained so as of Monday morning, police said. They did not specify when it would reopen.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man fatally shot in central Phoenix