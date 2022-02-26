Fatal Plow Accident + State Budget Chief Resigns: CT News
There was plenty of news across Connecticut on Friday. If you missed any of it on your local Patch, here's a roundup of some of the most-read stories.
Man, 91, Killed In Accident Involving Snow Plow In CT: Report
The accident happened at a senior living community on Friday morning, according to a report.>>>Read More.
Man Who Killed 14-Year-Old To Spend 40 Years In Prison
He previously pled guilty to killing the teen, whose body was found a day after he was reported missing.>>>Read More.
Connecticut State Budget Chief Resigns
Gov. Ned Lamont has announced the resignation of his budget chief and secretary of the Office of Policy and Management.>>>Read More.
Scandals Open A Door For Guv Challenger
Will Bob Stefanowski become Connecticut’s next governor?>>>Read More.
Town-By-Town Snow Accumulation For Connecticut's Winter Storm
The entire state of Connecticut is getting buried beneath a sheet of ice. How much snow and sleet did you get?>>>Read More.
CDC Updates COVID Mask Guidelines: What It Means In Connecticut
In Connecticut, local mask regulations have been steadily loosening, as infection rates have been plummeting.>>>Read More.
Parents Petition To Keep Universal Masking In Schools
A group of parents are calling on local leaders to keep universal masking in place in the school district.>>>Read More.
Cops Release Video Of Man Being Shot At Gas Station
Surveillance video from a gas station clearly shows a man being shot during an attempted robbery.>>>Read More.
Other top stories:
Teen Accused Of Stealing iPhone, Pepper Spraying Store Owner: PD
Lamont, Tong Urge Using Opioid Settlement To Eradicate Epidemic
Join Denise D'Ascenzo Foundation Walk to Help Cure Rare Diseases
