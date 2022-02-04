Fatal police shooting probed in Minneapolis
Attorneys and parents of a man fatally shot by Minneapolis police say he was a lawful gun owner startled by officers who burst in early in the morning. (Feb. 4)
A farmer who wrecked a car parked on his land with a tractor has been cleared of criminal damage after he successfully used the 400-year-old legal principle that “an Englishman’s home is his castle”.
The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of his brother, 53-year-old Darin Starr.
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Lawyer Michael Avenatti, who rose to fame for taking on then-U.S. President Donald Trump before a slew of criminal charges ended his legal career, was convicted on Friday of defrauding a former client, porn star Stormy Daniels. Avenatti, who faces up to 22 years behind bars, had pleaded not guilty to charges he embezzled https://www.reuters.com/world/us/michael-avenatti-us-lawyer-who-battled-trump-goes-trial-fraud-case-2022-01-24 nearly $300,000 in book proceeds intended for Daniels. Avenatti, who is based in Los Angeles, agreed that he would surrender himself to U.S. marshals in California on Feb 7.
The 34-year-old was warned about speaking in court, but bragged to the judge: "I have a high enough IQ range to not screw up there, boss."
The family of a teen shot and killed in 2020 has filed a civil suit against deputies involved in an altercation while rendering aid to the teen.
The Instacart driver shared the harrowing story in a now-viral TikTok.
A Boston police officer's girlfriend pleaded not guilty to charges that she accidentally ran him over and left him to die during a snowstorm in the city’s suburbs last weekend. Karen Read, 41, is facing charges or negligent motor vehicle homicide, manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident in the death of boyfriend, John O’Keefe, 46, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office. She pleaded not guilty during her arraignment on Wednesday. O’Keefe was found face-up but unconsc
The older sister of 2-day-old Kennedy Hoyle is racked with grief after her mother and baby sister were allegedly killed […] The post Danielle Hoyle’s surviving child distraught over loss of her mom, newborn sister appeared first on TheGrio.
The 5th District Court of Appeals upheld the rape conviction of a 34-year-old Canton area babysitter, Jamie Allen.
Taylor Thomas, 13, said she decided to speak publicly after Phoenix police hit and arrested her while responding to a call about something else.
The couple told an investigator they couldn’t produce enough moonshine to keep up with demand.
“Nobody wins in this case,” the judge declared after announcing the sentence of life without parole.
Conservation police cited the man with 13 total violations in Perry County.
Prosecutors asked a judge to bar the parents of the accused Michigan school shooter from making romantic gestures toward each other in court, saying they're
A Georgia man was sentenced to 65 years in prison for the shooting his then-estranged wife seven times after she told him that their marriage was beyond repair and asked for a divorce. Cherokee Superior Court Judge David Cannon, Jr., sentenced Ronald Richard Goss, 57, on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of his now ex-wife Tina Davis on Feb.11, 2018 in Ball Ground, Georgia. Goss also pleaded guilty to home invasion, attempted arson, possession of a firearm during the commis
Authorities on Friday will announce murder charges against real estate agent Willy Maceo in the killing of two homeless men in Miami.
A woman left a 15-month-old baby inside a gas station convenience store on the city's West Side and then ran away, Columbus police said.
A suspected serial killer who murdered three women in Eugene between 1986 and 1988 has been identified by Eugene police.
