Fatal police shooting probed in Minneapolis

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Lawyer Michael Avenatti, who rose to fame for taking on then-U.S. President Donald Trump before a slew of criminal charges ended his legal career, was convicted on Friday of defrauding a former client, porn star Stormy Daniels. Avenatti, who faces up to 22 years behind bars, had pleaded not guilty to charges he embezzled https://www.reuters.com/world/us/michael-avenatti-us-lawyer-who-battled-trump-goes-trial-fraud-case-2022-01-24 nearly $300,000 in book proceeds intended for Daniels. Avenatti, who is based in Los Angeles, agreed that he would surrender himself to U.S. marshals in California on Feb 7.