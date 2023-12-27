Fatal police shooting in Rochester. What we know now

A man was shot and killed by a police officer Sunday morning in Rochester. Police said officers responded to Murray Street around 8:30 a.m. for reports of a man with a gun. The first officer on scene located the man and began interacting with him, police said. When a second officer arrived on scene, the suspect began to run and the officers gave chase, according to police. As they crossed Murray Street, the suspect pulled out what appeared to be a handgun, police said.

One officer fired his handgun at the suspect, striking him at least once in the upper body.

Officers began to render medical aide to the man, who was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. No officers were injured during the incident. At the scene, a handgun was recovered, police said.

Who was the man shot by police in Rochester NY?

The man has not been identified by name, but police have described him as a Rochester man in his forties.

Investigation underway into fatal police shooting in Rochester NY

The Rochester Police Department's Major Crimes Unit, the New York Attorney General’s Office and the Professional Standards Section are all simultaneously conducting investigations into the shooting. The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave until the investigation is concluded.

"As a Police Department, our primary mission is the safety and security of the residents of the City of Rochester," said Rochester Police Chief David Smith in a prepared statement. "We owe it to our community to ensure the most complete, thorough and transparent investigation takes place."

The Police Accountability Board in Rochester is also conducting an independent investigation into the shooting, according to a statement from the board.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 911.

Rochester City Council member reacts to deadly police shooting

Rochester City Council Member Stanley Martin responded called the shooting death of a community member "a failure of our city and public safety systems."

"As this investigation is underway, I am working with my colleagues to find systemic solutions to keep our people safe, including evaluating the way RPD interacts with citizens during foot pursuits, and the risk of injury or fatal outcomes in those scenarios," Martin said in a statement.

Martin said she has reached out to Mayor Malik Evans and Rochester Police chief David Smith about sharing information, including body camera footage, with the Police Accountability Board. Footage from the shooting has not been shared with members of the City Council yet.

