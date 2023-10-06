Fatal police shootings in Jacksonville are happening at the highest pace in 15 years

When Jacksonville police shot and killed Randy Alexander Sharpe Jr. on Tuesday, the city tied its number of police-involved shootings and fatalities resulting from police-involved shootings – for all of 2022: 12, eight of which were fatal.

The shooting happened on the 276th day of 2023. With eight fatal police shootings already this year, Jacksonville is averaging one fatal police shooting every 34.5 days. With 89 days remaining in the year, if that trend continues, the city could end the year with 10 or more fatal police shootings, the most in 15 years when police shot and killed 14 people in 2008, a year that saw a staggering 28 police-involved shootings, according to Times-Union records.

Sharpe was killed Tuesday night in a Blanding Boulevard parking lot in an incident that began about 9:30 p.m. when police in the area heard gunshots, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. After arriving at the parking lot and seeing a vehicle with its hazard lights on, officers saw Sharpe running away from the vehicle. After making contact with Sharpe, officers said he turned and pointed the gun at them, leading both officers to fire their weapons at him, police said.

Eric Nathaniel Thornton

Age, race: 38, white

Date: Thursday, Jan. 19

Place: 13283 N. Main St.

How: Narcotics detectives were conducting surveillance on a known drug dealer who was the passenger in a van they were observing outside The Sagefield apartments. Detectives witnessed multiple drug transactions and performed what they described as a block to take him into custody. The driver fled on foot. Detectives wearing tactical vests identifying themselves as police noticed he had a large knife in his hand and gave multiple commands to drop the knife. They said the man instead turned toward them, and two of them shot him multiple times. The initial suspect was located and taken into custody without incident. His 8-year-old son also was found in the vehicle unharmed.

Leon Bernard Burroughs

Age, race: 39, Black

Date: Friday, Jan. 20

Place: 1800 Hardee St.

How: Officers were following up a burglary to a residence that occurred about 5:30 p.m. About an hour later, they located a residence of a suspect vehicle about two blocks away. They talked with a resident to determine where the driver was and traced a couple of stolen items — a bicycle and an electronics item — and located the vehicle. The five officers noticed a handgun on top of the car and moved it and also noticed a man sleeping in the back. They opened the door and tried to talk with him and asked him multiple times to show them his hands and also to get out of the car. He refused and told them to get the light out of his face so he could see. And for an unknown reason, he fired a shot grazing an officer in the face, and all five opened fire on him killing him. Burroughs had 19 prior arrests in Jacksonville.

Thomas Edwin Gray

Age, race: 60, white

Date: Thursday, Feb. 2

Place: 5390 Lannie Road

How: This began with a call to police about the victim threatening to harm himself or police if they came onto his property. After several minutes of police trying to talk him out, they heard a gunshot. They also believed his girlfriend also was inside, so SWAT responded. After communicating with them for over an hour, he came out on his hands and knees and put the gun down. But police said he picked it up and fired at them and was immediately shot and killed by six officers.

Matvey Anthony Klimenko

Age, race: 38, white

Date: Wednesday, April 12

Place: 12700 Copper Springs Road

How: Officers responded to a call at a home about 12:30 a.m. for a possible kidnapping and burglary. They said she was in a bedroom and couldn’t leave without the man, apparently an ex, seeing her and he was threatening her with a knife after forcing his way in. She had ended their relationship but he continued stalking her and had several incidents reported. Police were able to convince her to go out the bathroom window. She escaped, and the man briefly communicated with police from the door but threw some objects and still had the knife. SWAT was called in about 5 a.m. After several hours of negotiations, the man exited out back with the knife. Some officers were at the side of the house, but he did not comply with commands. They used a 40mm less-lethal round on him, but it was ineffective. He ran behind the neighboring house and was trying to get into another house's fenced area when the SWAT team deployed a K-9. He was holding it off with one hand and appeared to be about to stab it when an officer shot and killed him.

Jeffrey Alan Martin

Age, race: 38, Black

Date: Tuesday, April 18

Place: 14550 Old St. Augustine Road

How: An off-duty officer working at Baptist Medical Center South noticed a suspicious vehicle circling the parking lot and attempted to stop the car using his patrol vehicle. The driver decided to flee, but a supervisor listening in advised him not to chase him due to safety concerns. Other officers responded and one was outside his vehicle when he spotted a car of the same description in the parking lot. He raised a hand and told him to stop the car several times. The man rolled the window down slightly, held out a gun and said, “Shoot me.” The officer didn't shoot, and then the driver pulled up next to another police car and fired one shot into the vehicle. That officer also didn't return fire. Other officers followed him and attempted to force the car sideways to get the driver to stop. The pit maneuver failed, and the driver was able to get behind that same officer's vehicle and ram it. He pushed it forward and then rammed another one head-on and crashed into a stop sign or pole. Officers then used their vehicles to block him in and gave him repeated commands to get out of the car. When one of the officers tried to open his door, the suspect shot him in the face. Five officers returned fire, hitting the gunman several times and killing him. Martin had no local criminal history. The wounded officer, Taylor Smith, was in critical condition.

Zonchez Delarfette Prince

Age, race: 39, Black

Date: Friday, May 19

Place: 1177 Park Ave., Orange Park

How: About a week prior Broward County contacted JSO about a murder investigation. JSO executed a search warrant on a residence and a vehicle and recovered a pistol in each. Broward then issued an arrest warrant for Prince, who lived in Duval, and requested assistance from Jacksonville in locating him. The Sheriff’s Office sent out a SWAT team after tracking him to a Park Avenue shopping center parking lot. They made contact with him and blocked his vehicle in with an unmarked police pickup truck, but the officers are in tactical police gear. But the suspect said "I'm not getting out, you're going to have to shoot me, you're going to have to kill me." As one officer backed out, the second officer in the front maintained contact, continued to order him out of the vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office said the suspect then pointed a handgun at him, and both officers (white males) shot him.

Juan Leonard Johnson

Age, race: 29, Black

Date: Sunday, Aug. 6

Place: 7600 Pickett St.

How: An officer shot and killed Johnson, who was suspected in stabbing to death a white man found on the front yard. The Sheriff's Office said he would not comply after being located in some bushes and instead pointed his fingers like a gun at the officer and yelled, "boom, boom, boom." He then stood up in an aggressive manner. An officer's taser failed to subdue him, and the Sheriff's Office said the officer shot him as the suspect charged at him with a large metal bucket.

Randy Alexander Sharpe Jr.

Age, race: 30, Black

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 3

Place: 5200 Blanding Blvd.

How: It started with Sharpe calling a friend to help him out earlier in the evening. When she got there, she learned he had been drinking tequila gold all day and appeared intoxicated. He needed some money for rent, so she drove him to a bank. But afterward, they started arguing and pulled into a parking lot at Blanding Boulevard and 103rd Street and she turned the hazards on. She got out of the car and started walking away, and then she heard gunshots. He was shooting her gun from the car, although it was unclear in what direction. Officers in the area heard the shots and saw the car with the hazards on and pull in. They saw Sharpe take off in a short sprint to the back of the parking complex and as they were making contact, they said he turned and pointed the firearm at them. So they both shot him.

