Fatal Raff Road fire ruled arson, reward offered for information leading to arrest

A Canton house fire that left one man dead last week has been ruled arson by the Ohio fire marshal's Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau.

Fire officials are seeking help in identifying those responsible for the blaze. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the fire.

The Canton Fire Department responded to 914 Raff Road SW around 11 p.m. Sept. 29. The two-and-a-half-story home, which was converted into a five-unit apartment building, was engulfed in heavy fire in the rear of the building.

Three victims were rescued. A 71-year-old man was taken to Aultman Hospital with serious burns. The victim, whose name has not been released yet publicly, later died at the hospital.

Another man and a woman who were rescued by firefighters were evaluated at the scene but were not taken to the hospital. All other occupants were able to escape the burning home.

Two firefighters were also injured fighting the fire. The first firefighter was transported to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officials said he was released from the hospital the same day. The other did not seek medical attention.

Andy Ellinger, public information officer for the Ohio Department of Commerce, said the investigation is ongoing and declined to provide any other details about the cause of the fire.

An investigation by the Canton Fire Department and state fire marshal determined the fire was intentionally set. The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for this fire.

Anyone who has information should call the state fire marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728 or the Canton Fire and Police department dispatch tip line at 330-649-5900.

This article originally appeared on The Independent: Ohio fire marshal declares arson in fatal Canton blaze