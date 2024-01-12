Fatal San Jose crash ruled homicide

(KRON) — A man was killed in San Jose on Wednesday in a crash that police believe was intentional. The San Jose Police Department deemed the death a homicide, which is San Jose’s first of the year.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Descanso Drive and North First Street at about 5:47 p.m. for the report of a hit-and-run crash. The victim had life-threatening injuries when police arrived, and SJPD said he died at the scene.

“Preliminary evidence indicated the collision to be an intentional act by the driver,” SJPD said.

The victim was on foot when he was struck. The suspect drove off before police could arrive.

Anyone with information is asked to email 4106@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4542@sanjoseca.gov, or call (408) 277-5283.

