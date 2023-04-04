Fatal shooting of 15-year-old boy in Carlsbad followed fight at apartment, police say

A series of arguments ultimately led to a shooting last week that resulted in the death of a 15-year-old boy, court records show, and led to a 21-year-old being charged with murder.

Arik Garcia of Carlsbad was arrested March 29 and charged with second-degree murder after the incident at an apartment complex in the 800 block of Hueco Street.

He made his first appearance in court the next day, and prosecutors petitioned to hold Garcia without bail with a hearing on that matter scheduled for April 10.

Prosecutors argued for Garcia’s incarceration ahead of the trial, as the shooting in which he was accused of killing the boy happened near Garcia’s residence in the Hueco Street apartment complex where the victim also lived.

“The defendant engages in conduct endangering the witnesses and the community at large such that no release conditions will reasonably protect the safety of the witnesses or the community in this case,” read the motion.

What lead up to the fatal shooting Garcia was accused of committing appeared tied to frequent domestic disputes between himself, a brother who was not charged with a crime in the case, and their neighbors who lived in a nearby apartment down the street, records show.

A witness at the scene of the shooting told detectives that the victim's family “had been having problems” with Garcia family members, according to a criminal complaint.

On the night of the shooting, the witness told police that an argument ensued outside of the residence between two women.

At that point, the boy who was ultimately shot attempted to defend one woman, and several people in the area said they heard gunshots with the boy falling to the ground, the report read.

Another witness told police that as the boy approached Garcia's brother, Arik Garcia pulled out a semi-automatic gun and shot the boy, records show.

Police said video provided by other witnesses to law enforcement showed a man matching Garcia’s description shooting the victim.

The boy suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest, and later died at the emergency room of Carlsbad Medical Center as responders attempted to stabilize him to be airlifted to a facility in Lubbock, Texas for treatment.

Garcia was eventually found by police that night hiding in a car near the scene of the shooting, and was taken into custody and interviewed by police.

Police said during his interrogation, Garcia got emotional and said he “didn’t mean to do it,” the compliant read, and that he armed himself because “he thought his brother was being jumped by numerous people.”

“Arik said he needed help, that he didn’t mean to do it, that he ruined his life,” read the report. “Arik said he didn’t know why he shot the kid.”

Adrian Hedden can be reached at 575-628-5516, achedden@currentargus.com or @AdrianHedden on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: Fatal shooting of 15-year-old Carlsbad boy followed fight, police say