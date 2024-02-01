Fatal shooting in 2100 block of S.E. 12th becomes Topeka's first homicide this year

The death of a person fatally shot early Thursday morning in the 2100 block of S.E. 12th at Paradise Plaza Apartments has been declared a homicide by Topeka police. No arrests have been made.

The victim's name, age and gender hadn't been made public Thursday morning as police sought to locate and notify next of kin.

Officers were called about 4 a.m. to the scene, where the victim was found dead, said police Lt. Ed Stanley.

Topeka police used yellow "crime scene" tape Thursday to cordon off a homicide scene in the 2100 block of S.E. 12th at Paradise Plaza Apartments.

Thursday's homicide was Topeka's first this year. The capital city recorded 35 homicides in 2023, which is the most it has seen in a calendar year.

Stanley asked anyone with information regarding Thursday's homicide to email telltpd@topeka.org or call the criminal investigations bureau of the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9400.

Anonymous tips may be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or providing tips online.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Fatal shooting in East Topeka becomes city's first homicide this year