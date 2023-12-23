Fatal shooting in 600 block of S.W. Fillmore becomes Topeka’s 34th homicide this year

One person was pronounced deceased at the scene after Topeka police were called just before 6 p.m. Friday to the site of a shooting in the 600 block of S.W. Fillmore, said police Lt. Ron Ekis.

The homicide was under investigation, he said. No arrests had been made.

The victim’s name, age and gender weren’t being made public.

Topeka police late Friday were investigating a homicide discovered in the 600 block of S.W. Fillmore.

Friday’s homicide was Topeka’s 34th this year, which is the most the capital city has ever recorded in a calendar year.

Ekis asked anyone with information about the homicide to call Topeka police investigators at 785-368-9400 or to email telltpd@topeka.org. Anonymous tips may be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or emailing www.p3tips.com/128.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Person fatally shot Friday is Topeka’s 34th homicide victim this year