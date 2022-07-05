A fatal shooting along Indy's canal made national news. Two years later, the case remains unsolved.

Jessica Doty-Whitaker , left, is pictured with her mother Arlena Doty and her son Greyson.

It’s been two years since Jessica Doty-Whitaker was killed in a shooting along downtown Indianapolis’ canal. What happened to her that night and in the aftermath was not fair, her father says.

“It's like something has been totally missing in our lives,” said Robert Doty Sr. “Having to look at her little boy and know that he will never have his mom back... that's how it has been.”

The 24-year-old's death on July 5, 2020, garnered international attention as her fiancé said the violence was sparked by the utterance of a racial slur and a disagreement over the statements “Black lives matter” and “all lives matter.”

As protests against racism and police brutality took place across the country in the summer of 2020, the story of Doty-Whitaker's death was picked up by media outlets like Fox News, DailyMail, Washington Examiner and The Sun.

A rally to bring attention to the fatal shooting was organized by Mark J. Powell, a Lutheran pastor who was defeated in the Democratic primary election for Indiana's 9th Congressional District about a month prior to the shooting.

Powell formed a group called "God Says All Lives Matter" in response to Doty-Whitaker's death and had previously spoken out against Black Lives Matter.

The woman's father and other family members wanted to bring attention to Doty-Whitaker's death in hopes someone would provide information on who killed her, Doty Sr. said, adding he didn't like how the case became connected to the larger narrative around race at the time.

Rev. Mark J. Powell says a prayer during a rally to demand justice for Jessica Doty-Whitaker at Military Park in downtown Indianapolis, Saturday, July 25, 2020. Doty-Whitaker was shot while walking on the canal in the early morning of July 5.

“It was rude and upsetting,” Doty Sr. said. “They were taking something that was terrible and making it even worse. We were just trying to grieve and get the word out there about her killing."

Online threats were made against Doty-Whitaker's family members after her death, including her then-three-year-old son, her father said.

Arlena Doty, Doty-Whitaker's mother, reached a point where she could no longer speak with reporters about what happened.

"It turned all political and all about race," Arlena Doty said. "My daughter was neither of those things. She was not a political person and she didn't care what color you were."

Doty Sr. reached a similar point and he didn't attend the rally organized by Powell.

“I wanted to distance myself from all of it,” Doty Sr. said. “I didn't want to deal with it anymore, I wanted to deal with it in my own way. People were trying to tell me how to deal with it."

A slang word, a saying, and a shooting preceded Doty-Whitaker's death

Jose Ramirez, Doty-Whitaker’s fiancé, told Fox59 that he and his future wife were hanging out with two other people on the canal. He said someone in their group used a slang version of the N-word, which prompted a confrontation with a group of strangers.

Ramirez claims that the people who confronted them shouted "Black lives matter" during the argument. In response, either Doty-Whitaker or someone in her group replied by saying "all lives matter."

Ramirez said in the Fox59 interview the two groups separated because they realized people in each group were armed. He said both groups then fist-bumped and went their separate ways.

But someone opened fire from a nearby bridge and struck Doty-Whitaker, Ramirez said. He said the shooters then ran away. Ramirez said he fired back but did not hit anyone.

Ramirez could not be reached for comment for this story.

The shooting occurred shortly before 3:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Canal Court, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers who were called to the scene on a report of a person shot found Doty-Whitaker suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition for treatment.

Police said she died from her injuries several hours later.

Ten days later, IMPD released surveillance footage of several people walking northbound on the east side of the canal from Indiana Avenue around the time of the shooting.

A surveillance image of persons of interest in the fatal shooting of Jessica Doty-Whitaker on July 5.

Police said the people depicted in the black and white pictures may be witnesses and/or persons of interest in the case.

Five people can be seen in the images, and one person is pushing what appears to be a stroller. However, no identifying facial features can be seen in the photos.

Two years later, police have not announced any arrests in connection with Doty-Whitaker's death. IMPD did not respond to a request for updated information on the case before publication of this story.

The shooting came during a time when downtown business owners were growing increasingly frustrated with crime, drugs and homelessness in the city.

It was the second fatal incident along the canal within a week's time in 2020. Police said 14-year-old Curtis White Jr. was shot and killed June 29, 2020, while attempting to rob someone.

In August of 2020, the city announced plans to spend nearly $1 million on safety resources in its downtown, including the funding for security cameras and safety ambassadors. About a year later, the city announced more than a third of its American Rescue Plan funding would be used for a $150 million three-year anti-violence plan.

‘We want justice’ says father of Jessica Doty-Whitaker

When Robert Doty Sr. looks at his grandson, he sees his daughter.

“We want justice, and she was not a bad person,” Doty Sr. said. “She was a good person. She was a good mom and a good daughter. She helped people and had a great sense of humor. They took that all away from us, including her son. It wasn't fair."

Grace Guzman, who was in a relationship with Doty-Whitaker's brother at the time of the shooting, said she considered Doty-Whitaker her own sister and was listed in the woman’s obituary as such.

Doty-Whitaker was a certified nursing assistant, who cared for patients and didn’t deserve to be killed regardless of what happened that July night in 2020, Guzman said.

"She did a lot for a lot of people,” Guzman said. “A lot of her patients who passed away, she sat there in the room with them because that's what they wanted. She took care of them as best she could.”

Arlena Doty said she still watches a Facebook live video her daughter took on the Fourth of July hours before she was killed. Doty-Whitaker should be around to see her son, Greyson, growing up, Arlena Doty said.

"I should be 'Memaw', not Mom," Arlena Doty said. "Not that I mind the role, but his Momma should be here. This is her time."

Arlena Doty, Guzman and Doty Sr. said they and other family members continue to be frustrated with a lack of arrest in the case.

"Her family still misses her terribly and yet the person who did it gets to walk around like he didn't do nothing," Arlena Doty said. "How fair is that?"

Former IndyStar reported Justin L. Mack contributed to this article.

