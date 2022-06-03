Fatal shooting at apartment complex is Greenwood's first homicide of 2022

Greenwood police investigate the city's first homicide of the year at an apartment complex in the 600 block of Nicklaus Drive on June 2, 2022.

One adult killed in a fatal shooting is Greenwood’s first homicide of the year, according to the city’s police department.

Officers were called to an apartment complex off East Main Street after a neighbor reported hearing gunfire Thursday evening, said Matthew Fillenwarth, assistant chief of police with the Greenwood Police Department.

Investigators found a dead adult inside an apartment in the 600 block of Nicklaus Drive, Fillenwarth said.

He was not able to say whether the deceased was a man or a woman but expected to release more information on the killing Friday, Fillenwarth said.

“We do not believe that this was a random act of violence,” Fillenwarth said. “We do not believe there is a current threat to the public. We are working every lead.”

More crime news: One man killed, two others injured in shooting at apartment complex on Indy's southeast side

More: Man fatally stabbed outside liquor store on Indianapolis' east side identified

A drone flew over apartment buildings and police taped off a portion of the parking lot as they investigated the homicide. Most residents stayed inside their buildings and the complex was quiet Thursday night.

Danny Osborne, a resident of the complex for four years, grew up in Greenwood and said he was disturbed to learn of the homicide.

“This is normally a really quiet complex,” Osborne said. “Jeez, that's kind of shocking.”

Police did not have any suspects in custody related to the killing as of Thursday night, Fillenwarth said.

Contact Jake Allen at jake.allen@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jake_Allen19.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Greenwood PD investigating homicide at Courts of Valle Vista Apartments