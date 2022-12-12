Fatal shooting on Avenue B; police investigating

FORT PIERCE − Police are investigating a weekend fatal shooting incident on Avenue B, and are asking for help from the public, a spokesperson said Monday.

Fort Pierce police about 2:48 a.m. Saturday were called to the 2400 block of Avenue B regarding shooting activity, April Lee, police spokesperson, said Monday. The address is just north of Orange Avenue, west of U.S. 1.

A 27-year-old man was shot, Lee said. He died after being taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce, Lee said.

Lee said the man was a Fort Pierce resident, though police declined early Monday to identify him.

Those with information are asked contact Detective Michael Dini at 772-979-1404 or mdini@fppd.org or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS.

