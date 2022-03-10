Fatal shooting case in Santa Fe moved to high court

Mar. 10—A magistrate on Wednesday approved a motion to transfer a first-degree murder case involving a city of Santa Fe employee to District Court.

Karl Rougemont, accused in the fatal shooting of fellow city employee Chris Vigil Monday night, was scheduled to make his first appearance in Magistrate Court on Wednesday afternoon, but the case was vacated after Judge David Segura approved a motion to move the case to a higher court.

Deputy District Attorney Kent Wahlquist also filed a pretrial detention motion. A hearing on the matter will be held in District Court before Judge T. Glenn Ellington Tuesday morning, according to court records.

Rougemont, 31, is being held in Santa Fe County jail.

Rougemont is accused of shooting Vigil, 40, following a road rage incident and fistfight on Cerrillos Road and St. Michaels Drive on Monday, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

At one point, Vigil was on top of Rougemont hitting him with his fist, before Rougemont drew a firearm and fired "approximately five times," according to the affidavit.

Vigil was wounded once and Rougemont was able to walk back to his car, according to the affidavit.

Rougemont faces an open count of first-degree murder, negligent use of a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon.

Both men worked in the city's utility billing division, Rougemont as a collections specialist and Vigil as an automated meter technician.