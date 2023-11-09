Fatal shooting in Columbus drives homicide 2023 total to 51 after man shot multiple times

One man is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the 1500 block of Harvey Avenue, authorities said.

Michael Brown, 36, was pronounced dead at 6:48 p.m., Wednesday, after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

The Columbus Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit was on the scene investigating, according to the department’s social media page.

This is the 51st homicide in Columbus this year, according to a list compiled by the Ledger-Enquirer.