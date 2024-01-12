Fatal shooting in Dayton prompts lockdown at rec center, elementary school

Jan. 12—A Dayton elementary school and rec center were on lockdown Friday afternoon as police investigated a deadly shooting in Dayton.

The shooting was reported near West Third Street and South Orchard Avenue around 12:25 p.m. Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns confirmed a male has died but didn't have any additional information about the victim.

Roosevelt Elementary School and the Greater Dayton Recreation Center were on lockdown as investigators search for the suspect.

"Roosevelt Elementary entered a precautionary shelter-in-place at approximately 12:30 p.m. after an incident occurred at the Greater Dayton Recreation Center," said Dayton Public Schools Interim Superintendent David Lawrence. "At this time, police have informed the district that there is no threat to the building. While the incident did not occur on school property, the school remains in a shelter-in-place, and all students are safe and accounted for."

A canine crew was called to the scene to track the suspect, Johns said.

It is not clear how many people were involved in the shooting. Johns said it appears the shooting happened in the parking lot, but it's not clear what caused it.

"We do have numerous shots fired here," he said. "There are some shell casings in the parking lot."

There was a report of people running away from the scene, but the major said it's not known if they were involved in the shooting.

Investigators are working to determine how many rounds were fired. At least one round hit glass at the rec center, Johns said.

We will continue to update this story as details are released