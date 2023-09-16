Fatal shooting at Delray beachfront apartment leads to first-degree murder charge

DELRAY BEACH — A 45-year-old man is facing a first-degree murder charge after investigators say he fatally shot a man in the chest at a North Ocean Boulevard apartment in Delray Beach on Tuesday night.

City police arrested Mark Anderson on Wednesday in the death of Albert Camentz, 58, who witnesses said had come to Anderson's timeshare with two other friends to drink and use the hot tub. One of the friends said Camentz had never met Anderson before.

Anderson's arrest report does not offer a motive for the shooting. He declined to speak to investigators prior to his arrest.

Circuit Judge Donald Hafele denied bail for Anderson, for whom police and court records list a Lake Worth Beach address, during a hearing Thursday at the Palm Beach County Jail. The Palm Beach County Public Defender's Office represented Anderson at the hearing. As a policy, it does not comment on open cases.

On Tuesday, Anderson had met with mutual friends of his and Camentz, a man and a woman, at some bars and restaurants in Mizner Park in Boca Raton, according to Anderson's arrest report. He and the friends later headed to his timeshare at the Berkshire By The Sea complex on the 100 block of North Ocean, just north of Atlantic Avenue, and invited Camentz to join them.

Camentz arrived after Anderson and his friends and accepted a bottle of Stella Artois. Before they knew it, Anderson would allegedly go into his bedroom, walk out with his arms extended and shoot Camentz, the witness said.

After falling over Camentz got up and said it was hard to breathe and he felt something in his chest. The friends wanted to take him to a hospital, but he said he was feeling better and wanted to lie down. So they took him to their apartment, where he went into cardiac arrest in the early hours of Wednesday morning, leading to them calling 911, according to the arrest report.

First responders took Camentz to Delray Medical Center, where he would be pronounced dead just before 3:30 a.m., city police reported. The medical examiner's report showed that the round that struck Camentz went through him front to back and hit his heart, liver and stomach.

After arriving at the scene with a search warrant, police found a handgun, drug paraphernalia, a white powder that detectives suspected was cocaine and numerous alcohol bottles, according to the arrest report.

