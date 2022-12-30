After fatal shooting in downtown Sarasota a year ago, officials plan for a smooth New Year's Eve

After the shocking New Year’s Day fatal shooting in downtown Sarasota to start 2022, officials are confident in their approach to security for the city’s Pineapple Drop to mark the start of 2023 — a downtown event expected to draw 30,000 people.

According to Capt. Demetri Konstantopoulos, commander of the Sarasota Police Department Support Service Division, officials developed a comprehensive public safety package in conjunction with the Sarasota County Fire Department and other local, state and federal law enforcement partners.

“New Year’s Eve is always an all-hands-on-deck event for us, where we utilize all of our assets and staff during this celebration and in our normal patrol operations,” Konstantopoulos said.

Konstantopoulos did not elaborate on whether there were plans for additional security measures planned, such as increased patrols or the installation of metal detectors.

Darci Jacob, president of the Downtown Sarasota Business Association, said she didn’t feel like there were any additional concerns felt following last year’s shooting and expects this weekend to run smoothly.

“We always have extra police down there" during the event, Jacob said. “We’re proactive.”

Anish Patel, the owner of Patellini’s Pizza, the site of last year’s shooting, said the team felt safe going into this weekend.

“We feel fine. We’ve been here 30 years and that was the one incident we’ve had in those years, so we’re not worried about it,” he said in a phone interview with the Herald-Tribune. “It was a weird, unfortunate, one-off incident.”

Police department spokeswoman Genevieve Judge said "nearly every officer and even a handful of civilians work that night."

The department also activates specialty units like the SWAT - Explosive Materials Unit as well as backup from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office and the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Judge said.

Last year’s fatal shooting was the first recorded on New Year’s Eve or Day in Sarasota in several years, according to police department records.

A New Year's Day brawl turned deadly

Last year’s shooting happened just before 1:45 a.m. inside of Patellini’s Pizza on the 1400 block of Main Street. The suspect was identified as Latoya Johnson, 37, of Sarasota, who was then charged with murder, tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The victim’s name was withheld in accordance to Marsy’s Law.

According to police, the disturbance began when one of the victim’s family members, who appeared to be intoxicated, got sick on someone sitting with Johnson in a group at a separate table. Johnson’s group got up, approached the family member and a physical fight began.

Johnson was seen on video holding a black firearm in her hand as she kicked people to the ground. The victim was seen running toward the fight, hitting Johnson on the head. Johnson then turned to the victim and shot him, authorities said. He was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he later died.

According to court records, Johnson has a court hearing for her case on Jan. 12.

Police urge caution

The annual Pineapple Drop will be held at Lemon Avenue and Main Street. Police asked people planning to go to the event to leave backpacks, coolers, and alcohol at home.In a news release, the agency also advised people against celebrating the New Year by firing a weapon into the air, saying it is "dangerous and illegal."

"Violators can expect to be arrested," the release said. Police also urged people not to drive while under the influence of alcohol.

Several roads will be closed downtown. Vehicles not removed by the posted time for the closing will be towed at the owner’s expense. The following road closures will be in place for the Pineapple Drop between Dec. 29 until Jan. 1, 2023:

9 a.m. Dec. 29 until 9 a.m. Jan. 1: Pineapple Avenue from 1 st Street to the Roundabout 1 st Street from Pineapple Avenue to Central Avenue Central Avenue from 1 st Street to the Roundabout

4 a.m. Dec. 31 until 9 a.m. Jan. 1: State Street from Lemon Avenue to the Public Parking Garage Main Street from Orange Avenue to the Roundabout Lemon Avenue from 1 st Street to Pineapple Avenue.



