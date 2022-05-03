Fatal shooting ends violent weekend

May 2—A violent weekend concluded late Sunday night when officers who were called to a single vehicle crash near Candelaria and Juan Tabo NE discovered a man had been shot.

The man, who was not publicly identified, was taken to the hospital where he died.

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque Police Department spokeswoman, said around 10:40 p.m. officers were dispatched to a crash with injuries at the intersection of Tahiti and Morenci NE.

"Officers responded to the area and located a vehicle which had crashed into a light pole," Atkins wrote in an email. "Officers and neighbors began rendering aid for the individual, while doing so, officers and medical personnel discovered the male suffered a gunshot wound."

Homicide detectives also began investigating a similar incident that happened in late March after the victim died on Friday.

Atkins said on March 28, police were called to Avenida Cesar Chavez SE near Interstate 25 for a ShotSpotter gunshot detection alert. She said when they arrived they saw a vehicle had crashed into a pole.

"At least one subject in the vehicle was struck by gunfire stemming from a road rage incident," Atkins wrote in an email. "This individual was transported to the hospital."

An APD spokesman said at the time that the person who was shot was in critical condition and detectives with various units in the department were investigating the case.

On Friday, the victim — whom Atkins did not identify — died from complications from the gunshot wounds.

Other incidents that occurred over the weekend include the fatal shooting of two people in a house on Girard and Constitution NE and the fatal stabbing of a man in an apartment north of Alameda.

No additional details have been released in the shooting. The man's girlfriend was arrested in the stabbing.

Journal City Editor Martin Salazar contributed to this report.