Fatal shooting of Fort Myers man in drug deal gone awry nets Georgian 30 years in prison

Wayne Taylor (left) and Troymel Barnes have been arrested in connection with the Sept. 22 homicide of a man at Village Creek Apartments in Fort Myers.

A Georgia man found guilty of manslaughter and armed robbery after he was identified by doorbell camera video in a fatal 2019 Fort Myers shooting will serve 30 years in prison.

Wayne Robert Taylor, 22, was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years for manslaughter and 15 years for robbery with a firearm, the sentences to be served consecutively.

A jury found Taylor guilty in February following a two-day trial in Lee County.

Taylor murdered 23-year-old Eric Galvan in a drug deal gone bad, police reported.

Galvan was shot while he was sitting in a truck shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sept. 22 in a parking lot at Village Creek Apartments complex off Winkler Avenue and died at a hospital.

A co-defendant, Troymel Barnes, 21, of Milledgeville, Georgia, was sentenced in September, to 20 years in prison followed by 10 years of probation, for second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.

Doorbell surveillance videos and information gleaned from investigation here and in Georgia led to t Taylor and Barnes arrests, a little more than a week after the killing.

