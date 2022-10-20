Fatal shooting at Grain Valley home came after argument, police say

A fatal shooting in Grain Valley Wednesday afternoon came after an argument, police say.

According to the Grain Valley Police Department, all parties involved in the shooting at a residence in the 700 block of Scenic Lane knew each other. Officers dispatched around 1 p.m. found a 24-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Three subjects were brought in for questioning.

Grain Valley detectives worked the scene with the help of the Oak Grove Police Department, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas City Police Department’s Crime Scene Unit.

The investigation in this case is ongoing.