Fatal shooting in Indian River County under investigation

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A man died after sustaining a single gunshot wound, and sheriff’s officials are investigating, the agency stated.

Indian River County Sheriff’s officials on Dec. 3 went to the Orangewood Park Apartments after getting calls about 9 p.m. regarding a shooting. The apartments are in the 3900 block of King Place, east of 43rd Avenue.

“The victim was found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen area, and then was immediately transported to the (hospital and died),” Lt. Joe Abollo, agency spokesperson, said this week.

Abollo said the sheriff’s office could not publicly identify the deceased, citing Marsy’s Law.

Introduced in memory of a young woman murdered by her ex-boyfriend, Marsy’s Law was created to offer crime victims a slate of rights, including protecting them and their families from harassment by their attackers.

Some law enforcement officials have interpreted the statute as applying to any victim, as well as to law enforcement officers being entitled to privacy and having their identity protected.

Abollo said the deceased is a young adult man and an Indian River County resident not thought to live at the Orangewood Park Apartments.

The deceased was found alone outside, he said.

“There was not a big crowd,” Abollo said. “It wasn't a big scene.”

Sheriff’s officials recovered cartridge casings and are investigating.

“We do know that there was some kind of an altercation,” Abollo said. “But we're still trying to collect the facts and put that together.”

Those with information are asked to contact Det. Phil Daugherty at 772-978-6240 or pdaugherty@ircsheriff.org or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800 273-TIPS.

