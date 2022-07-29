Fatal shooting investigated at east Charlotte apartment community, CMPD says

Calls to police about a shooting in east Charlotte turned into a homicide investigation after the victim died at a hospital, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The shooting occurred shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, July 28, in the 4500 block of Sharon Chase Drive, CMPD said in a news release. The area is an apartment community off North Sharon Amity Road near Shamrock Drive.

“Medic transported the victim to Atrium Main where he was pronounced deceased,” CMPD said.

The identity of the victim has not been released and investigators have not said if they have a suspect.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective,” CMPD said.

Anonymous tips can be offered through Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.

