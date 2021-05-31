Fatal shooting investigated on Linwood Avenue

May 31—An outbreak of gunfire on a sunny Sunday afternoon has left one man dead and another injured in the Falls.

Falls Police patrol officers said they responded, just before 1 p.m., to a call of "shots fired and a man down" in the 1600 block of Linwood Avenue. When officers arrived they found a 28-year-old Falls man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Police said a passerby and two responding officers attempted CPR on the victim but were unable to revive him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim, a 27-years-old Falls man, suffered a gunshot wound to his foot. He was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center ER-1 for treatment of his wound, which was not considered life-threatening. Police said the victim "is expected to make a full recovery."

Both victims had reportedly been standing in front of 1667 Linwood Ave., the scene of a shooting on March 27. Police indicated that witnesses in the area were not initially cooperative but it appeared that an unidentified car "pulled up in the intersection of 18th Street and Linwood Avenue, a short distance from where the victims were standing.

A gunman reportedly got out of the car and began firing at the victims and striking them. The gunman then jumped back into the car and the vehicle left the scene.

Falls Police Crime Scene Unit detectives recovered eight spent shell casings in and near the intersection of 18th Street and Linwood Avenue.

Detectives said no arrests have been made. The name of the homicide victim has not yet been released by police.

On March 27, the host of a large party in the building at 1667 Linwood Ave. was shot several times. Officers who responded to that incident said they found the 30-year-old male victim in a lot at 18th Street and Willow Avenue, where he had fled to.

The unidentified victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo for treatment of his wounds. Police have no provided any updates on the status of that victim or their investigation of the shooting.

The building at 1667 Linwood Ave. has been described by sources as a "make-shift bar." Sources have also told the Gazette that individuals involved with the operation of that location may also have had ties to a former Highland Avenue speakeasy known as the "Red Room" or "Red House".

That violence-plagued party house was finally shutdown after Falls city building inspectors condemned the property.

The red brick home, associated with Carl "Congo" Mallory, sat in the 3100 block of Highland Avenue and regularly roiled its neighborhood on Friday and Saturday nights. It was a magnet for young Falls residents who descend there, jamming the street with double-parked cars, and partying both inside and outside the residence.

Mallory told protestors outside the home, "We can't control who comes here. I like to party. We're gonna do what we want to do."