Fatal shooting investigated in northeast Charlotte, CMPD says

A 911 call reporting an assault with a deadly weapon led police officers to a male with a fatal gunshot wound, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

It happened around 12: 15 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, in the 1100 block of West Sugar Creek Road, CMPD said in a news release. The area is a commercial strip of restaurants, gas stations and hotels just south of Interstate 85.

A male was found with a fatal gunshot wound around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, in the 1100 block of West Sugar Creek Road, CMPD said.

“Medic transported the victim to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased,” officials said.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.”

Details of what prompted the shooting have not been released.

Anonymous tips can be offered through Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.

Fatal shooting discovered near west Charlotte apartments, CMPD says

Fatal shooting under investigation in south Charlotte, CMPD says