Fatal shooting investigated at northeast Charlotte apartment community, CMPD says

A fatal shooting occurred just after midnight Thursday, May 19, in a northeast Charlotte apartment community, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The name of the victim has not been released.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. near the 300 block of Blackhawk Road in Hidden Valley. The neighborhood is off North Tryon Street, southeast of Interstate 85.

CMPD was alerted to an assault with a deadly weapon and officers arrived to find a male with a gunshot wound, according to a news release.

“Officers immediately initiated life-saving efforts while waiting for Medic to arrive,” CMPD said.

“Medic responded to the scene and transported the victim to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries. At 1:20 a.m. the victim succumbed to his injuries.”

Details of what may have prompted the shooting were not released.

Anyone with information is asked to call CMPD’s Homicide Unit at 704-432-TIPS. Anonymous tips can be offered through Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.