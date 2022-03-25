Fatal shooting investigated in southeast Charlotte apartment community, CMPD says

A man was shot and killed in a southeast Charlotte apartment community early Friday, March 25, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The identity of victim has not been released.

It happened around 3:50 a.m. in the 2700 block of Cross Point Circle, within the Sardis Place at Matthews apartments community. The area is off East Independence Expressway, southeast of Margret Wallace Road.

A caller reported an assault with deadly weapon and CMPD officers arrived to find a man “with an apparent gunshot wound.”

“Medic responded to the scene and pronounced the male deceased,” CMPD said.

Details of a suspect were not released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a Homicide Unit detective. Tips can also be forwarded through Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.