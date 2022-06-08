Fatal shooting investigated in west Charlotte residential neighborhood, CMPD reports

A fatal shooting was discovered overnight in a west Charlotte residential neighborhood, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The identity of the victim, a male, has not been released.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 6400 block of Tuckaseegee Road, a neighborhood of single-family homes north of Interstate 85.

“Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medic pronounced the victim deceased on scene,” CMPD said in a news release.

Investigators have not said if there is a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call CMPD’s Homicide Unit at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

