Fatal shooting investigation underway in Renton

An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in Renton on Wednesday night.

Police were called before 10:24 p.m. to the 900 block of Houser Way North for a report of a shooting.

Officers found a man who was dead.

No other injuries were reported.

Police have not said if a suspect has been taken into custody.

The scene remains active.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP