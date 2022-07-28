Fatal shooting investigation underway in Renton
An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in Renton on Wednesday night.
Police were called before 10:24 p.m. to the 900 block of Houser Way North for a report of a shooting.
Officers found a man who was dead.
No other injuries were reported.
Police have not said if a suspect has been taken into custody.
The scene remains active.
