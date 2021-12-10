Fatal shooting in Ironton; police searching for Westwood man

Dec. 10—One man has died and another is on the loose following a fatal shooting in Ironton on Thursday afternoon, according to local authorities.

Lawrence County Sheriff's deputies responded to a reported shooting at 176 CR 7D at about 2:37 p.m.

When deputies arrived, Lawrence EMS was treating Anthony Pemberton, a 48-year-old from Kitts Hill, for a gunshot wound to the upper right leg. First responders transported him to St. Mary's Medical Center in Ironton, where he was later pronounced dead.

Aaron K. Scott, 35, is the suspect, according to police and based on eyewitness accounts.

Scott, who is — according to authorities — "known to stay" at 1004 Commanche Drive in Westwood, arrived at the aforementioned Ironton address, according to witnesses, and an altercation occurred in the driveway. According to witnesses, the suspect brandished a handgun and shot Pemberton in the leg. Scott then fled the scene in a black Nissan Altima, according to a police press release.

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office and Prosecutor's Office obtained a warrant to arrest Scott for murder.

The Boyd County Sheriff's Department and Lawrence County detectives confiscated the black Nissan Altima in question at 1004 Commanche Drive. Scott, however, was not at this residence.

According to police, authorities are conducting an extensive search in an attempt to locate and apprehend Scott.

Scott is a 5-foot-11, 210-pound Black male.

Anyone with information on Scott's whereabouts should contact the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office at (740) 532-3525 or your local law enforcement agency.

The investigation is ongoing, stated the release.

(606) 326-2664 — asnyder@dailyindependent.com