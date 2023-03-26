Fatal shooting just west of historic site becomes Topeka's 11th homicide this year

Topeka police put up yellow crime scene tape Sunday around this homicide scene at 1520 S.E. Quincy, located just west of Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site, 1515 S.E. Tyler.

Topeka police were investigating Sunday at the scene of a gunshot homicide reported late that morning at 1520 S.E. Quincy. No arrests had been made.

The victim's name, age and gender weren't immediately being made public.

Police put up yellow crime scene tape Sunday around the area involved, located just west of Brown v. Board National Historic Site, 1515 S.E. Monroe.

Officers were called about 10:13 a.m. Sunday to the scene, where the victim was pronounced deceased, said Topeka police Lt. Donna Eubanks. Detectives were investigating, she said.

Thursday's homicide victim was Topeka's 11th homicide victim this year, with those killings coming in nine separate incidents. Topeka's record of 30 homicides was set in 2017.

Eubanks asked anyone with information about Sunday's homicide to email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka police criminal investigation bureau at 785-368-9400.

Anonymous tips may be made online at www.p3tips.com/128 or by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Topeka police investigate city's 11th homicide this year