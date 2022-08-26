Fatal shooting at Kentucky homeless shelter leaves two dead; here's what we know

A fatal shooting at a Kentucky homeless shelter left two people dead and four injured after a gunman opened fire inside the facility Thursday evening. About 15 people were inside the homeless shelter at the time of the shooting, officials said.

Here's what we know so far:

When did the shooting happen?

The shooting occurred between 7:30 and 8 p.m. Thursday at the Harbor House Christian Center in Henderson, Kentucky.

Where is Henderson, Kentucky?

Henderson sits along the Ohio River and is the county seat of Henderson County, Kentucky. The population is about 28,757 according to the latest U.S. census. It is part of the Evansville Metropolitan Area.

What is Harbor House?

Harbor House is listed as a homeless shelter on Facebook and Google. Its Facebook page describes it as "a safe harbor for men in need. Harbor House is a Christian-based organization dedicated to bringing men up in the community, by promoting a God-based foundation."

This center is a shelter for men who need housing, meals, and assistance with finding employment.

Where is Harbor House?

In a Facebook post, Henderson police identified the suspect as Kenneth R. Gibbs of Henderson. Gibbs initially left the homeless shelter driving a white Toyota Prius. Hours later, officials stated Gibbs had been found.

The Harbor House Christian Center is at 804 Clay St. in Henderson, Kentucky.

Police are on the scene at Harbor House, 804 Clay St., in Henderson, Kentucky, where a shooting has occurred on Aug. 25, 2022.

Who are the victims?

As of 11:45 p.m. Thursday, authorities have not yet released the names of victims.

Who is the suspect? Have they been captured?

Henderson Police Department Chief Sean McKinney said Gibbs was located at Hays Boat Ramp in the 2000 block of North Elm Street. He was arrested at 9:45 p.m.

Henderson police response to shooting

Henderson police arrived at Harbor House and found several people with gunshot injuries, some fatal.

Henderson City Commissioner Robert Pruitt confirmed the first fatality to the Courier & Press, and city spokeswoman Donna Stinnett confirmed the second.

Stinnett said the suspect, Gibbs, was reportedly a resident at the center. Henderson police said the scene has been secured.

What type of firearm did the gunman allegedly use in the shooting?

As of 11:30 p.m. Thursday, officials hadn't released details about the type of firearm allegedly used by the suspect, but a resident inside the facility believed it to be a handgun.

Brian McClain, a resident at Harbor told the Courier & Press he was resting in the dormitory area when a man he believed to be the shooter suddenly flipped on the lights.

Brian McClain, a resident at the Harbor House Christian Center at 804 Clay Street in Henderson, Ky., puts on socks as police continue to investigate a shooting Thursday night, Aug. 25, 2022.

"He looked at me funny and shut the light back off, and when he went out the dorm room, it wasn’t five seconds later I heard shots," he said, adding he heard what he believed to be a handgun fire "eight or nine shots."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

