Fatal shooting in Lakewood: Pedestrian fatally shoots another at Lakewood Towne Center

Police don’t know why one pedestrian fatally shot another in a Lakewood Towne Center parking lot Thursday afternoon, Lakewood Police said.

Police received multiple reports of gunshots at a parking lot in the complex shortly after 3 p.m. Shortly after arriving, they found a 38-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Lakewood Police spokesperson Sgt. Charles Porche.

Officers rendered aid to the victim, who was transported to Madigan Army Medical Center, where he died shortly after arriving, police said.

The 23-year-old male suspect remained at the scene and was taken into custody without incident. Police recovered a handgun at the scene.

“Presently, there does not appear to be any relationship between the men and that no confrontation precipitated the shooting,” Porche said. The two men were walking through the parking lot in opposite directions when they encountered each other, he said.

The suspect was booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of second degree murder. There are no other suspects, Porche said.