Fatal shooting leads to arrest of Oklahoma City woman

Oklahoma City police arrested a woman Friday after responding to a deadly shooting.

Officers were called at 1:18 a.m. to an apartment in the 8200 block of N Rockwell Avenue, where they found Brianne Torres, 24, dead after being shot.

The person who was arrested, also a 24-year-old woman, was taken into custody at the scene. The Oklahoman isn't identifying her because she has not yet been formally charged.

Police said Friday they are still in early stages of their investigation and are asking anyone with information about what may have happened to call the department's homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.

