Fatal shooting of longtime Orosi teacher shakes community. ‘A beacon of inspiration’

A popular middle school teacher was killed at his home in Dinuba early Monday morning — the victim of what police believe may have been an interrupted burglary.

Officers responded to a welfare check at the home around 3 a.m. and found the man, who has been identified as 50-year old Sergio Martin, shot to death.

The Dinuba Police Department began an investigation, with the help of Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab, and identified a teenage suspect, who was later taken into custody, arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Facility.

In a statement, the department said information on the suspect would not be released “due to their age and to protect the integrity of the investigation, which is ongoing.”

But police do not believe the suspect was one of Martin’s students, according to Lt. Thaddeus Ashford. The preliminary investigation suggests that Martin may have interrupted a burglary and that there may be a second suspect involved, Ashford said.

’A beacon of inspiration’

For nearly two decades Martin had been a teacher with Cutler-Orosi Unified School District, teaching Spanish at El Monte Middle School in Orosi.

In a statement Tuesday, district superintendent Yolanda Valdez said the community was in mourning and grief counselors were being made available to students and faculty.

“We encourage open and passionate conversations to help us collectively navigate this tragic loss,” she wrote.

“Mr. Martin was not just an exceptional educator, but a beacon of inspiration to all who had the privilege of knowing and learning from him. His passion for teaching and unwavering commitment to our students left an unforgettable mark on our district and his impact will resonate for years to come.”