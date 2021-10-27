Fatal shooting of man with gun by Pinellas deputies is ruled justified

LEALMAN — The fatal shooting Oct. 4 of a man with a gun by two Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies has been ruled justified by the State Attorney’s Office.

In a letter to the Sheriff’s Office, State Attorney Bruce Bartlett said 50-year-old Chad Allen Jenkins retrieved a Taurus 9mm pistol from the glovebox of his vehicle and pointed it at deputies who were attempting to arrest him on charges of child abuse and domestic violence.

One deputy opened fire with a rifle, the other with a pistol, fatally wounding Jenkins, according to the letter. A hole in the ceiling of the vehicle also indicated that Jenkins had fired his weapon.

The two deputies who fired their weapons were Cpl. Casey Hunter and Deputy Derric Gandee-Lunsford, the letter said.

They were attempting to arrest Jenkins after a 911 caller said he hit his ex-girlfriend and her son as the boy tried to stop the beating. Witnesses and doorbell cameras revealed that Jenkins was making suicidal statements after the attack. He also suggested suicide by cop, the letter said.

The St. Petersburg Police Department will continue investigating the shooting through the Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force. Law enforcement agencies no longer investigate their own officers in use-of-force incidents. The task force was formed in 2020 by a consortium of local agencies.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.