Fatal shooting: Man killed during child exchange in Port St. Lucie, police say

A 28-year-old man was killed in a shooting Friday evening during a child exchange in unincorporated Port St. Lucie, the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Dec. 29 near the 1500 block of Southeast Tiffany Club Place, off Southeast Tiffany Avenue. In a news release late Friday, police initially said the male victim had been wounded in an isolated incident. Though the shooting occurred less than a mile from HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital, they didn’t specify where the victim had been transported for treatment.

On Saturday afternoon, authorities identified the shooting victim as Ira Lee Graham III and said he had succumbed to his injuries. They didn’t release his place of residence.

Police determined the shooting happened during a child exchange that devolved into a physical altercation involving several unidentified people. Graham attempted to intervene and was fatally shot by a firearm that was allegedly in his possession, police said.

No other details were immediately available.

