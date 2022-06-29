Fatal shooting in Manchester; self-defense claim under investigation

Jun. 29—Self-defense is a possible motive in the shooting death of a man in the Rite Aid parking lot on Elm Street in Manchester, authorities said.

In a statement issued early Wednesday morning, homicide prosecutors said police discovered a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound when they arrived at the Rite Aid. He was transported to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Manchester police call logs show the call of a shooting at 10:44 p.m. Tuesday. Fire logs mention a stabbing and shooting.

According to a statement issued by Attorney General John Formella, authorities are investigating whether the shooter acted in self defense. The statement said all people have been identified, and authorities do not believe a danger exists to the public.

The statement releases no names of the shooter or victim. Typically, authorities name a victim after an autopsy and once family has been notified. But in cases of self-defense, authorities will delay the identification of a shooter for months unless they bring charges against him.

In a statement, Formella said additional information will be released when it becomes available while protecting the integrity of the investigation.

The Rite Aid is open until midnight, according to the Rite Aid website.