Fatal shooting in Marion Oaks: Suspect named; learn more about him.

MARION OAKS — A day after a woman was gunned down in broad daylight at a strip mall, Marion County Sheriff's Office detectives on Saturday announced they have identified a suspect and need the community's help finding him.

The suspect is Melvin Arias, 33, of Dunnellon. The sheriff's office says he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Law enforcement officials said Arias has ties to Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic (his country of birth, according to an earlier arrest affidavit), New York and at least one other state. Detectives say anyone who comes in contact with Arias should call 911.

Arias is wanted in connection with the Friday afternoon shooting death of Milagros Guzman Lopez, 47, whose body was left in front of a barbershop in a strip mall at 168 Marion Oaks Blvd.

According to the sheriff's office, witnesses say Arias and the victim were arguing in front of the barbershop. Arias retrieved a firearm and shot the woman. Sheriff's officials did not say what the argument was about.

Arias then left the area. A man told a Star-Banner reporter he heard multiple gunshots and called 911.

Milagros Guzman Lopez, 47

Arias was arrested in March 2020 and charged with simple domestic battery. In that case, according to an arrest affidavit on file with the court clerk, Arias held onto a woman's left arm as she tried to drive away from a Dunnellon apartment building. The woman, reluctant at first to cooperate with deputies, eventually explained what happened and showed deputies her bruised arm.

According to court records, Arias pleaded either guilty or no contest to battery/domestic violence on Sept. 1, 2020. He already had spent 179 days in jail, and that was considered his punishment. The reported victim in that case was not the woman who was killed on Friday.

Funds: Family seeks donations to pay for funeral of west Ocala shooting victim

Anyone with any information about Arias can call (352) 732-9111, Crime Stoppers at (352) 368-STOP, or visit www.ocalacrimestoppers.com

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Shooting death at Marion Oaks, Florida barbershop: Suspect named