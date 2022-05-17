Fatal shooting Monday night off Houston Avenue was Macon’s fourth homicide in 11 days

The shooting death Monday night of a Macon man in a neighborhood off Houston Avenue just north of Eisenhower Parkway was the city’s fourth homicide in the past 11 days.

The victim Monday, Ormondo Cortez Clark, was slain shortly before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Ibex and Chappell streets, officials said.

Clark, 28, was said to have died at the scene of what has long been known as a side-street gathering place.

After a fatal shooting there in 2019, a law enforcement official described the spot as an open-air lounge with “kind of a social-club-type atmosphere,” where some go to drink alcohol.

Details of what prompted Monday’s fatal episode were not immediately known. Bibb County sheriff’s deputies said the shooting was reported at 9:53 p.m.

Clark’s slaying was the county’s 23rd homicide of 2022.

Twenty-one of the deaths have been the result of gunshot wounds.

Six of the 23 violent deaths happened in January. Six more, including the shooting death of an armed Florida man by police along Interstate 75, were in February. Four were in March and three were in April.

Clark’s death was the fourth homicide this month.